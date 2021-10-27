Youth council commends FIRS reforms, defends service budget

The National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, has described reports criticising the proposed 2022 expenditure of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) as undermining the tax agency that was responsible for national revenue collections.

National President of the NYCN, Comrade Solomon Adodo, who stated this at a press conference in Abuja, expressed worry over the publication of the proposed expenditure of the service.

Adodo said that NYCN will not fold its hands to watch individuals or corporate organisations drag the FIRS and its well-intended programmes, aimed at salvaging the country’s economy, to the mud.

“NYCN can not sit back and watch the national tax administration…