Can Nigerian schools be safe?

EDUCATION is under attack in Nigeria. With all-time high school attacks and student abductions, the country’s future is fraught with uncertainties. Across the regions of the country, there are pockets of challenges limiting the delivery of safe and quality education. The situation is more precarious in the northern region of the country. Statistics reveal that more than 1400 students have been kidnapped from schools in Nigeria since the February 2014 abduction and killing of 59 students from Buni Yadi secondary school in Yobe. For many students, going to school has become a nightmare because hundreds of schools have been closed due to increased attacks on schools by bandits and…