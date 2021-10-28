CBN encouraging importers to make false declarations of cargoes — ANLCA

The Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) has accused the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) of encouraging importers to make false declarations during cargo examination with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

Speaking to Nigerian Tribune in his office in Lagos, the National Vice President of ANLCA, Dr. Kayode Farinto explained that policies implemented at the ports by the CBN force cargo owners to make false declarations during customs examination of cargoes.

According to the ANLCA Deputy President, “Recently, when we went to the House of Representative, we told the lawmakers that there is need to invite the CBN and the Minister of Finance over issues bothering on…