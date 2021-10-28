Duchess International Hospital unveiled in Lagos, set to reverse medical tourism

A 100-bed hospital with facilities for general and specialist care, Duchess International Hospital, has debuted in Lagos with a promise to build capacity and reverse the trend of people traveling abroad for medical treatment.

It is to provide an impressive range of advanced and highly sophisticated facilities across a variety of specialties, including the most advanced cardiac catheterisation (Cath lab) suite in Africa to provide minimally invasive (interventional) cardiological treatments and “open-heart” surgeries.

The Chairman of the Duchess Hospital Board of Directors, Dr Adeyemi Onabowale, said the commissioning of the hospital has raised the bar for health care standards…