Lekki Port reaches 66% construction, on schedule for completion

Construction of Lekki Deep Sea Port has reached 66 per cent completion. This was disclosed by its Managing Director, Du Ruogang during a recent inspection visit by a delegation from Lagos State Government led by the Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Hon. Dr. (Mrs). Lola Akande.

According to Ruogang, the project is on course and on schedule for completion. He added that the EPC contractor, China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) is working round the clock to ensure timely completion and to deliver a world-class port that would be the deepest port in the sub-Saharan African region.

“Our primary focus is to continue to make progress on the construction of the port as…