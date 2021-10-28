‘Schools must go beyond traditional education to transform learning’

SCHOOLS must think beyond traditional education to transform learning by educating and preparing a child for the future.

These were the words of Mrs Omoseeke Dada, the proprietor of Goodness and Mercy Schools, Ibadan, during the presentation of the activities lined up to celebrate the 27th anniversary celebration of the school.

According to her, as a school that is focused on producing students who will be equipped to face today’s world without fear, her school thinks beyond traditional education to transform learning by educating each child with a rich curriculum that is holistic in outlook without compromising moral standards, and technological training.

She added that “at Goodness…