Sirika honoured for infrastructural development

Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika has received the Honorary Fellowship and Distinguished Service Award of the Nigerian Institute of Architects for the unprecedented infrastructural developments within the aviation sector under his leadership.

The Award was given to the Minister at the Institute’s Architecture Annual Award 2021 in Abuja.

According to the Institute, under Sirika’s supervision, the Ministry of Aviation embarked upon 157 projects and delivered 134 to 100% completion, for the first time in the history of Nigerian Aviation.

It was noted that amongst the Minister’s numerous landmark achievements which earned him the award were the completion of the…