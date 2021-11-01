Over 250 criminals have been convicted in one year ― Ondo Amotekun

Ondo State Command of the Western Nigeria Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun, on Monday said no fewer than 500 suspected criminals have been prosecuted at the law courts while over 250 had been sentenced to various Correctional Centres in the state.

The Commander of the security outfit in the state, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, disclosed this during the visit of security personnel from the Natonal Defence College (NDC) Course 30 led by Commodore Olusegun Soyemi to his office in Akure, the state capital.

Adeleye said the criminals were arrested at various point across the state during “Operation Clean up” in the state in the last 12 months, saying the security outfit will commence…