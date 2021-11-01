US Consulate supports STEM workshops for 500 students in Lagos

No fewer than 500 secondary school students and 50 teachers from underserved communities of Agege, Alimosho and Ifako-Ijaiye in Lagos Education District 1 participated in a series of STEM workshops sponsored by the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos.

During the workshops, which lasted for about three weeks, participants who are mainly from public junior and senior high schools were in batches taken through six field areas which are cell phone repairs, artificial intelligence, solar panel assembly, weather balloon technology, coding of video games and the use of drones.

The teachers among them were presented with a toolbox each to enable them to use an integrated approach learnt to teach STEAM…