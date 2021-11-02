OLARMS: Reprieve for Ogun land defaulters

It is no longer news that Governor Dapo Abiodun, at the Tech Hub, in Abeokuta, launched the Ogun State Land Administration and Revenue Management System (OLARMS) online portal as part of efforts to enhance land administration and seamless land service in the state.

The portal is expected to bring much needed sanity to land administration and create an opportunity for the residents of the state and the general public to carry out land services issues more efficiently.

Prince Abiodun also explained what the management system was envisioned to achieve. “OLARMS has its primary focus on areas such as titles ratification modules for those that have built properties on government land that is…