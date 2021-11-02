We’re now ready to rescue Nigeria ― Okowa

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has said that through the success of its convention, the People Democratic Party has sent the right message to Nigerians that it was properly positioned to change the ugly narrative and gloom in the country.

According to him, there was a need to recreate hope in the nation because a lot of people had lost faith in the country.

Okowa who stated this while speaking on Channels Television’s “Politics Today” monitored in Asaba, said Nigerians were tired of the rising insecurity and economic crisis ravaging the country.

The governor said as of today, not only our youths but a lot of Nigerians are feeling very bad about the nation saying ” this kind…