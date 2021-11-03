Group raises alarm over incessant road accidents in South-East zone

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), an umbrella body of all the youth groups in the South-East geopolitical zone, has raised alarm over the incessant road accidents along Okpuala-Owerri Federal road, especially at the narrow bridges along the road.

Describing it as disturbing, the President General of the group, Goodluck Egwu Ibem, called for urgent attention to avert further calamities on the road.

He stated this while reacting to a ghastly road accident that occurred on Tuesday night at Okpuala bridge along Owerrinta- Owerri Federal road, caused by the narrow nature of the road and bridges.

The group said that the accident was too fatal to be ignored, urging that something…