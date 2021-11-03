Investors interest in BUA Cement makes market bullish by 0.1 per cent

The domestic bourse reversed the previous day’s loss following investors’ buying interest in bellwether stock.

BUA Cement stocks gained 3.5 per cent at the end of trading activities on Tuesday, thus pushing the benchmark index into the green zone.

Precisely, the All-Share Index (ASI) of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) inched higher by 0.1 per cent to 42,013.39 basis points.

Thus, Month-to-Date loss printed -0.1 per cent, while the Year-to-Date gain increased to +4.3 per cent.

The overall sentiments were, however, not reflected on the performance as measured by market breadth, market sentiment was negative, with 30 tickers losing relative to 10 gainers.

On the performance chart, UACN…