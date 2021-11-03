OCP Africa, Syngenta Foundation deepen partnership for improved Tomato production

OCP Africa, a global leading company in the production and exportation of phosphate-based fertilisers has deepened its partnership with Syngenta Foundation for Sustainable Agriculture (SFSA), to ensure Nigerians are food secure by enhancing Tomato production techniques and creating a viable and sustainable business model and linkages around the value chain.

The partnership which is in its second year has helped to address constraints that hamper the improvement in yields of Tomato farmers in Nigeria’s agricultural sector and improve agricultural productivity and standardisation of outputs.

Very specifically, the project is focused on the establishment of Greenhouses and Input Hubs across…