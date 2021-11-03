Profit-taking dips market by 0.1 per cent as investors lose N20bn

On Wednesday, bearish sentiment resurfaced at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) as the benchmark index shed 0.1 per cent at the end of the day’s trading.

Consequently the All Share Index settled at 41,975.45 basis points as equities investors took profit off Zenith Bank, Wapco and Guaranty Trust Holding Company leading to a 2.0 per cent, 2.6 per cent and 1.1 per cent decline in the value of their respective shares.

Accordingly, the Month-to-Date loss increased to -0.2 per cent while the Year-to-Date gain moderated to +4.2 per.

Investors, therefore, lost N20 billion as the market’s worth settled at N21.90 trillion from an opening mark of N21.93 trillion

As measured by market breadth,…