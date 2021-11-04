Abductors of Edo pupils demand N100 million ransom

The abductors of two pupils of Glory Land Group of Schools Igarra, in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, have ‎demanded N100 million ransom from the parents of the children.

Tribune Online gathered that the demand was made on Wednesday shortly after the parents of the pupils cried out they were yet to be contacted by their abductors.

The two pupils, siblings of the same parents, were kidnapped on Tuesday by gunmen at about 5:35 pm along Igarra-Auchi Road, near Ikpeshi in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered the vehicle in which the pupils were travelling with some students was intercepted at gunpoint and the abductors dragged the pupils from the vehicle…