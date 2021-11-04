Amid controversy, Ondo community crowns new traditional ruler

Despite the controversy between the Akure and Isinkan communities in Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State, the new Iralepo of Isinkan, Oba Oluwagbemiga Ojo (Adimula Arulewolasi III) has been crowned as the new traditional ruler of the community.

Tribune Online reports that the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, had installed a parallel High Chief, Prince Henry Adeyeye, as a Quater Chief and leader of the community, insisting that Isinkan is a quarters in Akure.

However, the kingmakers of the Isinkan community, on Thursday, installed Ojo as the 38th on the Iralepo dynasty and the 49th Oba of Isinkan after completing his traditional rites of ascension.

He was led to the…