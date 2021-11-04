Army winning war against drug abuse among soldiers ―GOC

In a bid to enhance professional and healthy wellbeing of officers and men, as well as the families of the Nigerian Army personnel, in and out of barracks, the General Officer Commanding, GOC, 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj. General Taoreed Lagbaja, said that the Nigerian Army was winning the fight against drug abuse in barracks and theatres through deploying international best practices.

General Lagbaja, who was represented by the Chief of Staff of the Division, Brig.-General Greg Omoregbe, said this at the inauguration of a three-day Capacity Building Seminar on Evidence-based Drug Prevention, Treatment and Control.

The seminar, which was organised by the Division in…