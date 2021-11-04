Hunter kills 60-year-old man in Delta for setting trap in farm

A 60-year-old man, simply identified as Emmanuel, has been hacked to death by a hunter for refusing to stop setting traps in his (hunter) farm for games.

The hunter, identified as Akporuaro Monday, allegedly hacked Emmanuel to death at Orogun community of Delta State.

The suspected murderer was said to have earlier warned the deceased through his son to stop setting traps for games in his territory, but he refused.

Things went awry on October 30, 2021, when the suspect allegedly killed the deceased and thereafter fled the area to evade possible arrest.

Video footage sighted by our correspondent showed some people on a footpath carrying the deceased from the scene of the incident to a…