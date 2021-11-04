Ikoyi building collapse: Buildings above five floors under construction for integrity test —Sanwo-Olu

AS a fallout of the collapsed 21-storey building in Ikoyi, the Lagos State Government has requested for the list of all buildings above five floors under construction in the metropolis.

The governor made this demand during his visit to the scene of the collapsed structure at Gerrard Road, Ikoyi on Wednesday, saying there would be a comprehensive review of all the buildings above five floors under construction in order to sanitise the built environment in the state.

He said: “There will be a comprehensive review. I have asked the Ministry of Physical Planning to give me a detailed list of all buildings that are five floors and above that are under construction in Lagos. I asked for…