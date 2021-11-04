Ikoyi building collapse: Death toll rises to 36

The death toll at the scene of the Ikoyi collapsed building has risen to thirty-six as of Thursday morning.

The acting Southwest zonal Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency Ibrahim Farinloye confirmed this to newsmen.

The NEMA coordinator also added that the emergency operation was still ongoing.

According to him, apart from the thirty-six dead bodies that had been recovered, nine others were rescued from the collapsed building.

Three females and thirty three males were the unidentified dead bodies as at Thursday morning.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by…