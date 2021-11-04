Mangal Industries signs $600m agreement with Sinoma to build cement, power plants in Kogi

Management of Mangal Industries has signed an agreement with a Chinese Firm Sinoma for the construction of 3 million metric tons per year Cement Plant and 50 Megawatts Captive Power Plant in Moba, Kogi state, to be completed in early 2024.

According to the Chief Executive, Mr Fahad Mangal in a statement obtained by Nigerian Tribune, the total project cost is approximately $600 million.

He also reiterated the organisation’s resolve to invest strategically in the West African Cement Industry with a view to enable the Nigerian economy to bridge the huge infrastructure and housing deficit in the largest economy of the region.

While expressing delight over the company’s achievements, Mangal…