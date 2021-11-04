PDP has learnt from 2015 pitfalls, will reclaim power in 2023 ― Oyo party chair

Chairman, Oyo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Dayo Ogungbenro, has described the successful convention of the party as evidence that the party has learnt from its pitfalls in the 2015 general election and is ready to reclaim power in 2023.

Ogungbenro through a statement made available by the party’s publicity secretary, Mr Akeem Olatunji, added that the ability of the party to hold a violence-free convention had shown that the party is now more formidable and ready to take charge of the presidency in the next general election.

Ogungbenro said: “The outcome of our party convention which produced Dr Iyorchia Ayu, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja and other National…