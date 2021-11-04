Politics of confusion and violence: Any end in sight?

HAVING taken my time to watch the highlights and proceedings of the recent congress held by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in many states of the federation, I couldn’t but come to conclude that the road to progress, especially in the Nigerian socio-political context, seems to be a distant one which only time and patience would allow us travel. It was literally an eyesore watching bullets being fired into the atmosphere. In severe cases, there was an exchange of guns, rifles and ammunition all in a bid to hold a congress which was meant to select party leaders at the state levels. It was more of a coup d’etat watching how governors who…