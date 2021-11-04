Stakeholders told to recognise mental health effects of EndSARS protests on Nigerians

EXPERTS say stakeholders need to recognise the impact of protests on the mental health of Nigerians and invest in the mental health and wellbeing of the population always, especially during collective actions such as the #EndSARS protests, an anti-police protest.

In a new study, the researchers had assessed the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests on the mental health of Nigerians and declared that the government should be more proactive in addressing social grievances to avoid collective actions that may result in loss of lives and property as well as cause mental health challenges.

The study to determine the burden of mental health morbidity and its determinants in the aftermath of the…