‘Why regulatory mechanisms around blood and blood products are poor’

Mr Ugochukwu Obiakor is the Chief Executive Officer, LifeBank Nigeria. In this interview by SADE OGUNTOLA, he X-rays the challenges of regulating the supply of blood and blood products.

WHY did you start this work and how important is access to blood and blood products in medical care?

I have been a practising pharmacist for over 15 years. Since I was a kid, I always wanted to be in the health care space majorly because I lived with family members who had some medical conditions and were on medications. I moved to LifeBank to support people to get access to blood, medical oxygen, and quality health care that they need, among other reasons.

Access to blood and blood products in health care…