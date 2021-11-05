2023 presidency: Who is Afraid of Ndigbo?

IN a statement issued last week Monday, media mogul, Raymond Dokpesi, of DAAR Communications, opined that the agitation for Biafra by Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra IPOB) had limited the chances of the South-East to produce Nigeria’s next president. According to Dokpesi, some Nigerians were of the view that Kanu would force a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction to declare Biafra.While Dokpesi has a right to air his opinions, his position is indicative of the widespread, largely tenuous, phobia of the Igbo in Nigeria. It explains why for several decades after the Civil War, the South-East geopolitical zone has remain underdeveloped, and also why its indigenes…