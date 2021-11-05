Anambra election: INEC commences distribution of sensitive materials

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday commenced distribution of sensitive materials across the 21 local government areas of Anambra State ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The materials deposited at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) office in Awka, included the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), ballot booklets, result sheets and other documentary materials for use at various polling units during the exercise.

Addressing newsmen, INEC national commissioner in charge of Anambra election supervision, Festus Okoye, said seven resident electoral commissioners were already in the state to take charge of three local government areas each on…