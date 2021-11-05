Bauchi Assembly rejects outcome of NSCDC recruitment process

Bauchi State House of Assembly has resolved to reject the outcome of the recent recruitment process into the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) as it relates to the state, declaring that the exercise was a scam.

The resolution of the House followed the submission of the report of the Joint Committee on Security and Public Service on the recruitment exercise by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps which was laid by Sabo Bako Sade representing Sade Constituency.

According to the report, the Committee found out that after the screening exercise for the recruitment, the office of the Head of Civil Service of the State communicated to the Assembly that there was a scam…