Court stops FG’s alleged bid to unlawfully deduct $418m from state governments account

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Friday stopped the federal government from going ahead to deduct the sum of $418 million from the bank account of the 36 states government of Nigeria.

The trial Judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, issued that restraining order against the federal government following an application argued by counsel to the 36 states, Jibrin Otukepa and Ahmed Raji, both Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

While moving the application, Otukepa who led the legal team of the states told the court that the states would be completely crippled if the federal government should go ahead to deduct the huge amount from the bank accounts of its clients.

