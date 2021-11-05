Disregard purported imminent protest at Nigerian Maritime University ― Registrar

Authorities of the Nigeria Maritime University (NMU), Okerenkoko, Delta State, have urged the general public to disregard the purported imminent protest by workers over alleged neglect and non-payment of staff salaries.

Some online and social media had reported that workers of NMU were spoiling for a ‘massive protest’ over alleged neglect and unpaid salaries.

However debunking the allegation in its entirety, Registrar of the institution, Dr Alfred Mulade, in a statement on Friday, said it was not possible for the management to owe workers whose salaries come directly from the Federal Government.

“The attention of Nigeria Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta State has been drawn to a…