Eleka tasks FG on investment in technology to address nation’s challenges

The former Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Professor Kolapo Olusola-Eleka has called on the federal government to apply science-based technology to address critical problems of poverty, corruption, energy needs and other human problems confronting the nation.

He noted that the differential in the application of science and technology to solving human problems, and to developing new processes and products has been identified to be the cause of the continual widening gap between the rich and the poor countries.

The professor of building technology who spoke while delivering a paper at the maiden lecture of School of Physical Sciences and 40th Anniversary of Federal University of Technology,…