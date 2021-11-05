Ex-Rep Karimi commences palliative work on collapsed section of abandoned Kabba-Egbe-Ilorin road 

Palliative works commenced on Friday on the Aiyetoro-Gbede-Egbe Federal Road, a section of the abandoned Kabba-Egbe-Ilorin road, which has remained impassible due to the heavy rainfall in the past few months.

The current effort is sponsored by a business mogul, Engr Sunday Karimi, in a move to assuage the sufferings of the people of Yagba Federal Constituency in Kogi State, located in the affected area.

Speaking during the flag-off of the rehabilitation works, Karimi who served two terms in the House of Representatives (Yagba Federal Constituency) from 2011 to 2019 said his intervention is to alleviate the suffering occasioned by the collapsed road amid clamour for the Federal Government…