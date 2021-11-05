Gombe govt, Senator Goje trade blame over convoy blockade, attack that left five dead

The Gombe State government and a former governor of the state, Senator Danjuma Goje, have continued to trade blame over a clash between two rival political supporters which led to the death of five persons when the convey of Senator Goje arrived the state earlier on Friday.

The state government condemned the incidence which disrupted vehicular movements for a few hours, describing it as a breach of peace in the state capital.

But the former governor and senator representing Gombe Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly who narrated how the Aide-De-Camp of the incumbent governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, allegedly blocked and attacked his convoy while on his way to attend the…