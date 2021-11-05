Greater Lagos Fiesta to stoke up activities for 31 days

In its effort to consolidate on the different creative niche markets that abound in the state to drive tourism traffic and revenue like never before, the Lagos State government has unveiled Greater Lagos Fiesta to stoke up activities of the state.

The 31-day festival tagged ‘Lagos Rocks’, will feature different trends and colours of the fast-growing entertainment, creative and tourism hub of Africa.

This year’s edition will kick off on December 1 with an opening ceremony at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan.

The cycling competition will hold on December 5, while the photography and fashion contests will be held on December 7 and 10.

The Xmas Souk Village featuring children’s corner,…