Made Kuti holds self titled concert, secures first nomination at AFRIMA

Rising Afrobeat musician, Made Kuti has come of age and is no doubt ready to take over the world music scene. On Friday, October 29, 2021, the 25-year-old multi-instrumentalist rendered a mind-blowing experience at his second concert with his band, The Movement.

After leaving a memorable musical experience in the minds of music lovers at the debut of ‘Made Kuti and The Movement’ at Terra Kulture in July 2021, the song machine returned for a second concert with the movement band at the Oriental hotel.

The concert, anchored by Omo Baba, also had his protege, Kojah Kaze giving humour support to the delight of guests that included Afrobeat legend, Femi Kuti, Funke Kuti, Yeni Kuti, Funlola…