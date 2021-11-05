Security operatives rescue abducted victims of UniAbuja, arrest suspects

The six members of the University of Abuja community that were abducted in the early hours of November 2, 2021, by unknown gunmen have been rescued.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the Nigeria Police in a statement made available to pressmen via their Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh, on behalf of the Command’s Commissioner, Babaji Sunday, disclosed this in Abuja.

The statement read, “FCT Police Command wishes to inform members of the public that all abducted victims of the university of Abuja were rescued and reunited with their families through a joint operation with other security agencies.”