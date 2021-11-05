Social media reacts as Tacha alleges racism at airport in Amsterdam

Former Big Brother Naija contestant, Tacha recently shared how she missed her flight due to a racist encounter with an airport staff at Amsterdam, who searched her luggage for a longer duration because she thought Tacha carried some contraband in her bags.

Tacha’s story got some mixed reactions from the social media community. While some related with her experience, sharing how they too have been victims of the same treatment, others didn’t share the same sentiment, positing that it was probably because she was rude to the staff who treated her that way.

Others have asked that she direct her grievances at the airline authorities and to tone down her constant complaints/commentary…