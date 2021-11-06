AnambraDecides2021: Voting may continue till tomorrow

Voting in the Anambra State governorship election could continue till tomorrow and beyond due to the failure of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) made the announcement in a statement by its resident electoral commissioner in Anambra on Saturday.

According to the statement, “The Commission wishes to reiterate that in cases of sustained malfunction of the BVAS, the Presiding Officer must inform the voters and polling agents that accreditation and voting for the affected Polling Unit shall continue tomorrow or at another time determined by the Commission.”

The statement reads in full thus: “The Independent National…