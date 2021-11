The Managing Director of Anambra State Broadcasting Service (ABS), Dr Uche Nworah, has cried out over the frustrations voters were going through in his voting unit.

Nworah spoke at his Umuakwueze Community Union Polling Unit 004, in Enugwu-Ukwu in Njikoka Local Government Area of the state.

“Voters are frustrated here. I have been here for over two hours now. The machines are not working”, Dr Nworah lamented.