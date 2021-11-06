Frustrated voters at Umuakwueze due to malfunctioning machines

Photograph of frustrated voters at Umuakwueze community union polling unit, in Enugwu-Ukwu in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State, during the Saturday, November 6, 2021, gubernatorial election

As at 11.07 am, no voter had been accredited as all the machines at the voting centre were not working.

