Suspected gunmen on Friday evening killed three persons in Obowo Local Government Area of Imo State.

The incident occurred at Neokeisimia junction in Obowo LGA where the gunmen opened fire and killed three people.

The assailants, after the dastardly act, zoomed off to Umuahia in Abia State.

The Imo State Police Command Public Relations Officer, CSP Michael Abatham confirmed the incident to newsmen in Owerri Saturday.

Details coming soon.