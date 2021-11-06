Handling female size for sexual pleasure

There is a lot about female size that a couple must understand in order to derive sexual pleasure.When I talk about the female size, I mean the physiological and healthy state of the female organ. These contribute to the overall sexual fulfilment of the couple. The following are some of the issues to be given consideration in this matter.

The size of the Vagina

According to a paper written by one Rachel Nall, “A woman’s vagina is a sex organ as well as part of the birth canal. Just as women can have different sized breasts, hands, and feet, the size and depth of vaginas can also vary. According to one study, the average depth of a vagina is about 3.77 inches, which is 9.6 centimeters…