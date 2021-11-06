How can you zone chairman to the north and say president can come from anywhere? —Olabode George

A former Deputy National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, in this interview by BOLA BADMUS, speaks on various issues of national interest ranging from his party’s congresses in the states and its national convention; the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), 2023 general election and insecurity, among others. Excerpts:

About two weeks ago, the PDP was supposed to conduct a congress to elect its new executive in Lagos State but could not. What happened?

First of all, it is internal dynamics. The stake was so high that even some of those people who call themselves old members joined the normal discussion before the congress. And the way I was brought…