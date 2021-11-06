Local swimmers rescue two as car plunges into Osun river

Two persons (a driver and a passenger) narrowly escaped being drowned on Saturday in Osogbo, when their Toyota Camry car plunged into the Osun River along Gbongan/Ibadan expressway.

The driver and a woman believed to be the owner of the car were said to have been trapped when the vehicle plunged into the river before the prompt intervention of local swimmers who rescued them from being drowned to death.

The incident which attracted the presence of those living around the vicinity, the passersby and road users, said to have occurred as a result of brake failure and carelessness on the part of the car’s driver.

Meanwhile, the said woman was said to have been taken to an undisclosed…