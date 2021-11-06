Ngige express shock over poor functioning BVAS

Dr Chris Ngige, Minster of Labour and Employment, has expressed shock over poor functioning of the Biometric Voters Accreditation System (BVAS), introduced by INEC at the ongoing governorship election in the state.

Ngige spoke to journalists at his Nkwoide Alor ward 1, in Idemili South Local Government Area, during the Anambra Governorship election on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the BVAS could not capture both facial and finger print of Ngige as at 2.45 pm after several attempts.

The visibly-disappointed minister said, “Like you can see, I am going home, when the machine starts working they should call me.”

Ngige said though he was not blaming INEC, advised…