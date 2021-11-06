Nigerian gospel artiste, Jaga, tours UK

Fuji-Pop artiste and Nigerian Gospel Minister, Salau Aliu Olayiwola, aka Testimony Jaga, has recorded a major breakthrough in his music career as he currently tours the United Kingdom with his debut, official video entitled “My style”.

Testimony Jaga performed in high spirit and with high voltage of energy and this has resulted in an electrifying and thrilling nature of the video, which is worth viewing for the pleasure of music lovers and which music lovers in UK have enjoyed greatly during the tour.

The Ogun State born gospel artiste’s much anticipated new visual was directed by renowned Akin Alabi. It turned out to be another huge success following Jaga’s successful…