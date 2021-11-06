Obadiah Mailafia buried amidst tears, tributes, testimonies

The remains of late Dr Obadiah Mailafia were on Friday, November 5, 2021, laid to rest in Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria.

The service of songs and tributes took place on Thursday evening at the National Christian Center Abuja.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) who led the Federal Government delegation said: “He (Mailafia) will be fondly remembered for his indelible contributions to nation-building especially, the principal role he played in the banking consolidation exercise of the 2005-2006 as the then CBN deputy governor that led to the reform of the banking sector.

“He can be very fierce in his commentary but his love for Nigeria cannot be questioned,” he…