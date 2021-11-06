Plea bargain provides incentives for corruption ― Ndume

The chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, on Saturday, in Ibadan, Oyo State capital said the adoption of a plea bargain in trials of public officers and politicians involved in financial improprieties provides incentives for corruption in Nigeria.

He said there was a critical need to put in place stronger legislation to tackle the endemic corruption, plaguing the nation.

Ndume, who was a guest lecturer during the 2021 distinguished leadership lecture organised by the University of Ibadan (UI) at the Trenchard Hall, noted the issue of a plea bargain in cases bordering on corruption “is an incentive to rather than deter future perpetrators of cases of this…