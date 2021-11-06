Styles in vogue to slay in

Do you have an event or outing in mind and what attire to adorn yourself in has been a problem?

One nice fabric that is trending in Nigeria’s fashion scene is Ankara. Though long in use, more focus is now on it these days because of the diverse colours and patterns this fabric comes in, with the fact that it can be sewn in creative and classy designs.

This fabric suits both young and old and can be worn for any occasion. Why don’t you join the vogue and slay in one?

PHOTOS: Internet

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Is Second Least Liveable City In The World For 2021

Lagos is the second least liveable city in the world for the year 2021. This is according…